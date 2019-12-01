Terry England

Terry married Mary Sue Slagle, August 8, 1959, in Oklahoma and she preceded him in death in August of 2014. He lived all his life in East Texas and worked for Schlitz, Stroh’s and Coors Distributors for a combined total of 52 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son in law, Carla and Jimmy Shipp; grandsons, Jordan Shipp and his wife, Becca of Gilmer, Morgan Shipp and his wife, Candice of Tyler; his great grandchildren, Kennedy, Sawyer, Lincoln, Campbell, Chandler and Copeland; and by his sisters, Glenda Stuckey and Barbara Baker.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Sue England; his son, Jodie England; and by his sister, Linda Kellum.
Pallbearers will be Larry Anderson, Travis Sherwood, Tim Hnat, Kelly Martin, Joe Murrell, Ricky Moreland, Joe David Smith and Grant Sherwood.
Please visit Terry’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.