Terry Jean Utrecht Gower

LONGVIEW — Terry was born in Sacramento CA and grew up at Lake Tahoe Nevada where she graduated from high school. Terry moved to Fort Worth Texas in 1970 where she met her soon to be husband at Trinity Park. Terry married Larry “CC” Gower on April 21st 1971 while he was stationed at Fort Ben Harrison Indiana. Soon after that they were sent to Heidelberg Germany where their first daughter, Dawn Marie was born. Two years later they were stationed in San Pedro CA where their son Shawn was born. Two years later they moved to Fort Worth where their youngest daughter, Jennifer was born. In 1993 they moved to East Texas to get away from the city. By 2002 they had a home in Lakeport, where they took care of both sets of parents, and 30 foster children. Terry was a true mother to most everybody that she knew. In 1995 her husband went back to school at ETBU and graduated in 2000 when he became the pastor of Church in the Wind. Terry was a most gracious pastor’s wife for over 21 years. Terry had a real passion for motorcycles and loved to ride anytime she can get away with it. Her husband is currently the chaplain for the LongRider motorcycle club in Tyler. Terry is preceded in death by her father Clarence J Utrecht, her mother Mary V Utrecht, and her brother Thomas Utrecht. She’s survived by her husband of 50 Years Larry ( CC ) Gower, her two daughters Dawn and Jennifer her son Shawn, her eight grandchildren Joseph, Joshua, Faith, Hailey, Dakota, Tobias, Cody and Ryan, and finally five great grandchildren Abigail, Paisley, Aubrey, Jaycee and Anderson.
