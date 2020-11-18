Terry Joe Tharp

Terry was born May 29, 1952 in Rushville, Illinois to the late Clarence Albert Tharp and Madge Evans Tharp. Terry was a veteran serving his country in the Unites States Navy and Naval Reserves. Mr. Tharp worked for Texaco/Getty Oil and Gas in Kilgore as an Operator and more recently for Synagrove in Tyler as a Plant Operator. Terry was an avid NASCAR fan; and was able to capture the ultimate fan experience by working on Pit Road for several NASCAR truck teams. Terry was always up for an impromptu vacation with family. In his spare time, Terry enjoyed classic cars, spending precious time with his grandchildren and pristinely manicuring his yard. Terry will always be remembered by the loving family and many friends he leaves behind.
Terry is survived by his wife, Sharon, son, Jeremiah Tharp and wife, Shannon; daughters, Kathy Rupert, Mary Deason and husband Aaron, Tracy Lindsey and husband Derrick, Andrea McNeece and husband Justin, Hollie Hutchens and husband Grant, and Abby Mims and boyfriend Ryan Hollis; grandchildren; Brandon and Sydney Rupert, Justin, Bryce, Bryan, and Brionna Deason, Gauge and MaKayla Lindsey, Darian Franklin, Rainy and Bryce Dollison, Jonathan Tharp, Kasin Beam, Hadley and Hudson Tharp, Madison and Drake McHenry, Merle and Amelia Hutchens; great granddaughter Paisley Manes, brothers, Steve Tharp and wife Nancy, Mark Tharp and wife Deanna; sisters Barb Downard and husband Bud, Sue Zilm and husband Rick and numerous nieces and nephews.
Terry was received at Heaven’s gate by his parents, Clarence and Madge Tharp, and his precious granddaughters Jordan Sherrell, and Tristan Lindsey.
The family would like to thank Dr. Adelojie Onime, Dr. Eli Jospeh Azzi, Dr. Brandon Crim, Dr. Todd Smith, and Ronnie Nash PA-C, along with the nurses and staff of the ICU at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler for their devoted care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.