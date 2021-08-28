Terry Joe “TJ” Dean
GILMER — Memorial services for Terry Joe Dean, 69, of Gilmer, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Terry Joe was born April 22, 1952, in Gilmer, Texas to Bill and Virginia Bowden Dean and passed from this life August 25, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Terry Joe (better known as T J) was a lifetime resident of Gilmer, Texas and attended Gilmer High School. He started driving a log truck at the age of 14 and began his lifetime career of operating heavy equipment. He coached little league baseball in the Dixie Youth Baseball League and led his winning team to the State Championship and the World Series in the early 1980’s. T J was an easy going, simple man, who cherished attending all of his children and grandchildren’s activities. He enjoyed going to rodeos and was a lifelong fan of NHRA Drag Racing. He was a phenomenal cook and often cooked for family gatherings. He valued spending time with his friends at the local coffee shop.
T J was an active and devoted life partner, dad, pappy, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and life coach to many youth over the years. Great memories of his wonderful sense of humor and his example of true dedication to his loved ones will live on through his family for generations to come. He was truly loved by all that knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Eric Dean; daughter, Liz Couch (Randy); his parents, Bill and Virginia Dean; brother, Billy Ray Dean (Brenda); sister, Ginger Kay Cargal; grandchildren, Lauren Couch, Mahri Dean, Paisley Dean, Brooke Couch, Charlotte Dean, and Jex Noah Dean; life partner, Mary Hawthorne and family, Tabitha Allen, Teri Roberts, Michael Hawthorne, Alicia Trimble, Bailee Albright, Daniel Roberts Jr, Mackenzie Allen, Bre Albright, Brooklyn Allen, Levi Roberts, Lynden Hawthorne, and Clara Hawthorne; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Brian Light, Michael Dean Gage, James Wesley Cargal, David Pickett, Scott Sisson, Luke Dean, Elliott Dean, and Joe Finney.
After losing a beloved nephew and niece to cancer related illnesses, T J has always wanted to support children battling the disease and their families. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Stjude.org.
Please visit Terry Joe’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
