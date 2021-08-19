Terry P. Sirmons
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® graveside service for Terry Sirmons, will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 21st, 2021 in Mimosa Pines Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, August 19th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Terry was born on May 11, 1976 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and died on August 14, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.co
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.