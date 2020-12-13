Terry Presley

Terry was born on April 3rd, 1946 in Kingsport, Tennessee to Louis and Gay Jankey. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Jim Presley on December 27th, 1967. After graduating from Longview High School in 1964, Terry earned a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching and Home Economics at East Texas State University in 1968.
Terry began her teaching career in Celeste, TX. Two years later, she and Jim returned to Longview to start their family. Terry was a member of Junior League of Longview, Town and Country Garden Club, and the Red Hat Ladies. She served as a volunteer at the Honeysuckle Montessori School, which she would go on to own and operate for 12 years.
Terry was wonderfully devoted to her twin sons, Clark and Chirs Presley. She was their Sunday School Teacher and Cub Scout Leader. As her two boys got older, their friends became like sons to her too. “The boys” always held a special place in her heart. Terry had many lifelong friends that she never considered just friends, they were family.
Terry was loved deeply by her grandchildren, Brooke, Kody, Cameron, and Kelsey. Her fantastical view of the world, extravagant holiday celebrations, and, of course, famous egg rolls have left a profound impact on each of their lives. She loved each of her grandchildren with her whole heart. More than just a grandmother, each of them considered her a close friend. She was spectacular.
Terry’s home away from home was at Lake O’ The Pines. The Cove neighbors were extended family. The lake is where she was the happiest and most relaxed. Her favorite pastime was to spend evenings on the back porch in conversation with friends and family, while watching the sunset reflect off of the water. Along with her human family at the lake, she also had several furry friends who would visit daily for her loving and dog biscuits.
Terry was gracious to everyone she knew. She was always fascinated by others and conveyed love in all that she did. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Terry is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gay Jankey, and brother, Tony Jankey.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Presley, sons, Clark Presley and Chris Presley (Kathy), grandchildren, Brooke Presley, Kody Johnston, Cameron Presley, and Kelsey Presley.
Per Terry’s wishes, there will not be a funeral, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are making contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or charitable organizations of their choosing.
