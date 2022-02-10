Terry Wayne Pyeatt
GILMER — Terry Wayne Pyeatt, 62, of Gilmer, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 in Longview. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Gilmer with Bro. Marion Coon and Bro. Ken Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery on Martin Rd. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Terry was born September 14, 1959 in Gladewater, Texas to the late Sterling Pyeatt and Vesta Inez Swaim Pyeatt. Terry was a graduate of White Oak High School where he was better known as “Frank”. Terry worked as an Independent Pumper for Bond Oil Co., Venus Oil Company and Conoco Phillips. He worked in the Oil Field since he was 16 years old after the unexpected death of his father. Terry was a lifelong Southern Baptist and member of the First Baptist Church in Gilmer and of recent, when he was able to; he and Pam attended the Open Range Cowboy Church. Terry worked in law enforcement from 1989 until 1996 and his last appointment was as the Chief for the East Mountain Police Department. Terry will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, husband father and grandfather. He will be truly missed by all those he leaves behind. Left to cherish Terry’s memory are his wife Pamela B. Pyeatt; daughter Sarah P. Davis and husband Cory; son Travis W. Pyeatt and wife Cadie; four granddaughters Sophia Grace Davis, Kennan Leigh Davis, Scarlett Elizabeth Davis and Ella Katherine Pyeatt as well as many other loving family and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Fred Pyeatt and Tony Pyeatt. The family would like to thank the staffs of Longview Regional ER and ICU, Premier Home Care and Davita Kidney Care for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family request donating be made to the Bethlehem Cemetery Association, 6736 Penguin Rd Gilmer, TX 75645.
