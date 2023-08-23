Terry William Mitchell
PARIS, TX — Terry William Mitchell, 69 of Paris, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Terry was born on April 28, 1954, in Bakersfield, CA, the son of Claude Mitchell and Syble Loretta Wessarges. Shortly after he was born the family moved from California to Paris, Texas where he attended First Ward Elementary School, Travis Junior High, and graduated from Paris High School in 1973. Terry played football all four years of high school and shared the Fighting Heart Award his senior year.
Following high school Terry moved to Longview, Texas and was co-owner of a wholesale lumber business before going into law enforcement. Terry was passionate, proud and took honor in serving the communities where he worked. During his 28-year law enforcement career, Terry worked for the White Oak Police Department and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department where he primarily worked patrol before finishing his career in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Terry is survived by three sisters, Mrs. Barbara Daughtrey, Mrs. Shirley Sanders and Mrs. Sharon Blackshear; daughter Misty Mitchell and son Ryan Mitchell; 3 grandchildren; cousin Johnny Garrett, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas on Saturday, August 26th @ 10am. Immediately following the service, there will be a social gathering for friends and family at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, TX.
