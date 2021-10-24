Thaddeus “Thad” Dale
DAINGERFIELD — Thaddeus “Thad” Nolan Dale age 61, of Daingerfield, Texas passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He was born January 26, 1960 to Samuel and Dora Dale. Thad attended Daingerfield schools and lived most of his life in Daingerfield. Growing up, he worked for his Dad who owned Dale and Sons Nursery. He worked for the City of Longview from March 1988 until he retired June 30, 2012. He then went to work at Morris County. Thad was a member of Veal Switch Baptist Church in Hughes Springs, Texas. He never met a stranger and was known for his sense of humor and big smile.Thad is survived by two children, Nicole Dale of Harleton and Heath Dale and wife Darlene of Lindale; four brothers, Gene Dale and wife Liz, Joe Dale and wife June, Tony Dale and wife Paula, and Langley Dale and wife Joann. Also two sisters: Anna Hudson and Dora Lee Richardson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Wayne Stevens. A memorial will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Horn- Nail-Haggard Funeral Home in Daingerfield, Texas at 2:00 pm.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.nail-haggardfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.