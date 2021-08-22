Thelma “Dale” Blake
GLADEWATER — Thelma “Dale” Blake, 70, formerly of White Oak, passed away Thursday, Au-gust 12, 2021. She was born November 14, 1950 in Gladewater, Texas to the late Dal Blake and Thelma Grace Garner.
Dale graduated from White Oak High School and worked alongside her father in the Oil Field; checking leases and wells. In her spare time, Thelma enjoyed crocheting, working with plastic canvases, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of the Greggton Church of Christ. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed her time with family and friends.
Dale is survived by her nieces, Leona Smallwood, and Elizabeth Denneese Smallwood; great niece, Erika Smallwood, great nephews, Dennis Smallwood, and Colton Smallwood; sister, Mary Eplin, of Pascagoula, MS; and brother, Thomas Britton Hanson of Harleton, TX
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sharon Johnson; and brother-in-law, Henry Smallwood.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Thelma at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 3:00 P.M.
