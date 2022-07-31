Thelma Louise Juchartz
SINGER — Thelma Louise Juchartz was born May 4, 1931 in Singer, LA and passed away June 23, 2022 at Advanced Rehab, Center in Athens, TX at the age of 91.
Louise enjoyed playing the piano, writing stories about her life, genealogy, and was an excellent seamstress.
She is survived by her daughters, Regina Ford of Longview, TX, Gloria Adair Hackney & husband, Tim of Rock Springs, WY, Karen Moore of Shreveport, LA, & Angela Fidler & husband, John of Eustace, TX; son, Garland Simpson of Shreveport, LA; three sisters, two brothers, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial will be scheduled later.
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. - Psalm 116:15.
