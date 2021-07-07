Theodore R. Beard Jr.
LONGVIEW — Theodore Roosevelt Beard Jr. was born May 31, 1928 in Birmingham, Alabama to Theodore R Sr. and Myrtice Beard and was the oldest of four other siblings (all of which were male). Theodore Beard Jr. was baptized and accepted Christ at an early age.
Theodore moved to Detroit, Michigan after attending Tuskegee Institute and completing chiropractic school in Dayton, Ohio. Theodore was then drafted in 1951 for the Korean War and served as a medical technician until honorably discharged. While in Detroit, Michigan Theodore met and married Nathalie Walker and had one son, Theodore (Ted) Beard III.
Theodore also worked as a claims representative and finally a counselor for the Wayne County Youth Home, where he retired.
An avid reader, Theodore R. Beard Jr. was versed in numerous subjects and was always eager to discuss history, current events, or a philosophical aspect pertaining to life.
Theodore also had a heart for those less fortunate and regularly helped individuals in need that needed assistance.
Theodore R Beard Jr. moved to Longview, Texas in October 2020 with his son and daughter-in-law Rosalind Beard and was called home on June 9, 2021 after 93 bountiful years.
Preceding Theodore in his death was his wife Nathalie Beard, his parents, Theodore Sr. and Myrtice Beard, a grandson Theodore R. Beard IV, and great-grandson Brantravious Williams. Those left to cherish his memories are his son Theodore R, Beard III and wife Rosalind, brother Walter Ray Beard and his wife Gladys, grandchildren Roosevelt Beard(Kelly), James Beard, Tammy Robertson(Danielle), Maria Cole(Jovan), eleven great children and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
