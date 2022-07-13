Theresa Marie Lisko McCaskill
LONGVIEW — Theresa Maria Lisko McCaskill passed away at the age of 93 in her home. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Virgil McCaskill; her daughter Maryann Taylor; her great grandson Ethan McCaskill; and her parents and brothers. She leaves behind her son, Kenneth McCaskill; her granddaughter Nicole Williams and husband David, and their three sons Hayden, Brently, and Nathanael; her grandson Sean McCaskill and wife Anna, and their son Kameron; and many other loved ones.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Friday, May 15, from 6-8 PM. A Rosary will be recited 11 AM Saturday, May 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at White Cemetery in Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
