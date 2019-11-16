Thomas Aaron Clark, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Thomas Aaron Clark, Sr, age 85, passed away at his home in Longview, Texas, surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1934 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Joseph Clark and Effie (Kammer) Clark. He was the youngest of six children. He attended Southwest Texas State University (also known as Texas State) in 1955-1958. He worked for Harbison-Fischer for over 40 years as a Regional Oil Field Rep. Tom grew up on the Wichita River regaling stories of living off the land hunting and fishing. That love carried on through his life with a continued passion for all things outdoors. Never giving up on an opportunity to go fishing.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Susan; son, Tom, Jr; daughters Dana (Mike) Halpin and Lauren Clark; three grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Chase and Riley Halpin. Additionally, he was “Papaw” to over 50 Haitian children. He was a very generous man and gave to many charities as well as individuals. He was so loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held at the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Entombment will follow service at Rosewood Park Mausoleum. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.

