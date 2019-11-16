Thomas Aaron Clark, Sr.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Susan; son, Tom, Jr; daughters Dana (Mike) Halpin and Lauren Clark; three grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Chase and Riley Halpin. Additionally, he was “Papaw” to over 50 Haitian children. He was a very generous man and gave to many charities as well as individuals. He was so loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held at the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Entombment will follow service at Rosewood Park Mausoleum. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.