Thomas Anthony Stuve
LONGVIEW — Mr. Thomas Anthony Stuve, Jr., 36 of Longview completed his earthly journey on Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends in Longview. Arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Tom was born on May 20, 1983 in Long Island, NY to Thomas and Lisa. He graduated from East Stroudsburg High School in Pennsylvania in 2001. He and his family moved to Texas in 2001. Tom married the love of his life, Shonna Hearn in 2019. He was a self-taught welder and worked as a welder/fitter. Tom enjoyed fixing mechanical items and riding motorcycles. His family and friends were the source of his strength and spending time with them was when he was happiest. He will be greatly missed by all who he has touched.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shonna Stuve of Longview; children, Brayon and Lily of Longview; sister, Marissa Holder and husband David of Longview; niece and nephew, Ethan and Emma of Longview; step-father, Brent Carpentier of FL; in-laws, Charlie Hearn and his wife Donna of Kilgore and brother-in-law, Shawn Hearn of Kilgore. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other loving family members.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Anthony Stuve, Sr. and his mother, Lisa Kaye Carpentier
Online condolences may be left at raderfuneralhome.com
