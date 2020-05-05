Thomas Averyt Whitehead

Tom passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Heartis Longview. He was born in Jacksonville, Texas, to T. J. and Jewel Whitehead. He graduated from Longview High School in 1955 and served in the United States Navy. Though he pursued many different career paths, welding was his passion. He fulfilled his dream as the owner of Whitehead Welding and Trailer Sales until his retirement. As an active member of Mobberly Baptist Church, Pine Tree Masonic Lodge #1396, and Pine Tree Order of the Eastern Star; being a Mason was at the top. He had the opportunity to serve in many different roles, but the times as a Master, Secretary and District Deputy were the most special. He was an endowed member, fifty-year mason and recipient of the Golden Trowel.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, T. J. and Jewel Whitehead and twin brother, Robert J. (Jack) Whitehead. He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Bobbie Draper Whitehead of Longview, Texas; daughter, Carolyn Shaw and husband, Bill of Longview, Texas; son, Larry Whitehead and wife, Debbie of LaPorte, Texas; grandsons, Larry Whitehead, wife Mandie, and children, Olivia and Nora, of Pearland, Texas; Ryan Whitehead, wife Monique, and children Faith and Braylan, of LaPorte, Texas; granddaughter, Macy Shaw, of Longview, Texas; sister, Shirley Hill, of Longview, Texas and sister in law, Melba Whitehead, of Longview, Texas, as well as many other loving family and friends. He is also survived by son, Thomas Whitehead, Carmen, and daughter, Lauren, of Prairieville, Louisiana.
The family request that memorial donations be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the scholarship fund at Pine Tree Masonic Lodge #1396.
