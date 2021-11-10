Thomas C. Jones, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Thomas C. Jones, Jr., 71, went to go be with the Lord on Saturday, November 6, 2021. His family was by his bedside.
Thomas was born in Longview, TX on December 20, 1949 to Thomas C. Jones, Sr. and Cleo V. Jones. He was a 1968 graduate of Longview High School. Thomas was an ordained minister who had a good and generous heart. He always had a sweet smile and a good disposition for everyone. He loved his family deeply and never met a stranger. He retired from Upshur Manor Nursing Home and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Thomas C. Jones, Sr., and Cleo V. Jones.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 50 years, Billie Charlene Jones; daughter Jennifer Anne Mackle; son Thomas Mitchell Jones and his granddaughter Alexis Brieanne Jones.
The family has arranged for a memorial service that will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Judson Community Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Rothra officiating.
