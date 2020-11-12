Thomas Clark “Tommy” Turner

Tommy was preceded in death by his mother Caroline Turner, father James Turner, stepmother Sammye Beasley Turner, and brother Kenton Turner.
He is survived by his partner, Jill Bayless of Hallsville, Texas, his children, Clark Turner and wife Krystyl of Forney, Texas, Brooke Turner and partner Chadd Ebarb, of Harleton, Texas, and Rebecca Bayless of Lafayette, Louisiana, and his brother Artie Turner and sister-in-law Robin Turner of Dallas, Texas. “Sweet T” was extremely proud of his four grandsons, Clark Thomas Turner, Coleman Turner, Caleb Turner, and Cannon Wade Ebarb.
A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation will be held prior to the start of the service. The interment will follow at 1:00 P.M. at the Daingerfield Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that donations in Tommy’s memory may be made to East Texas CASA.
The family requests that all guests wear masks and social distance during visitation and the memorial service.
Condolences may be offered online at www.cammackfamily.com. A link to view the livestream of the memorial service is available on the website also.
