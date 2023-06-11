Thomas Cory Haskins
LONGVIEW — HASKINS, Thomas Cory, left this earthly world aside to meet his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A lifelong Texan beginning his life in Mesquite on February 19, 2008, Cory spent the majority of his brief time on this earth there and for the past couple of years resided on his parents’ farm in Longview; and he also spent many weekends at his grandparents’ home in Canton—his home-away-from-home.
Throughout the years, Cory faced multiple health challenges attributable to a congenital heart defect adversely affecting the cardiological and pulmonary functioning of his body that more often than not rendered him breathless and listless, and later on left him terminally ill, a condition that would ultimately come to shorten his lifespan by several decades.
Nevertheless, via the medical innovation and surgical intervention of brilliant doctors and scientists from Dallas area children’s hospitals to the Stanford University Medical Center in California, and others in between, God’s grace was imparted on Cory, and in the shadows of his illness he was granted more years than his family thought possible where he could not only create joy for himself but give joy to others.
An only-child, Cory served valiantly for over fifteen years as son, grandson, great-grandson, great-great-grandson, nephew, cousin, patient, Christian servant, studious learner, musician, friend, and just recently was promoted to sophomore after his freshman year of high school concluded. He was an alum of B.J. Smith Elementary School and Judge Frank Berry Middle School (Mesquite I.S.D.) as well as Hallsville High School (Hallsville I.S.D.).
From the time he drew his first breath when he was a newborn until the time he drew his last breath at home alongside his loving parents, Cory was the embodiment of a Texan. He maintained an indominable spirt in never giving up, which becomes essential when one is born fighting to stay alive. He had a sense of pride in both his sense of self and sense of purpose all while making the realization that his youth was likely all with which he would be blessed and granted. He possessed a sense of independence that also often comes with the territory when one has a lifelong illness. He revealed to bystanders that they needed a little more courage and gave them all a little more inspiration to have the wherewithal to forge ahead and keep fighting their own good fight(s). Put simply, he was...a gentle giant!
Even giants experience hurdles and Cory was no different. While he faced physical limitations that were unsurmountable, within those confines he relished in activities that would make life meaningful, like great food (such as sushi sometimes, Chick-fil-A and those famous “Fiesta Fridays”), the fellowship and worship that church offered, miniature train sets and fully-commissioned trains alike, the joys that came along with being a hunter, WWE along with the spectacle of its superstar performances, listening to and discussing politics, traveling, riding his two-wheeled razor scooter, analyzing maps, solving jigsaw puzzles, playing percussion instruments, serving in his school bands, quality time with family and friends, and other activities that proved within his limitations, but all too numerous to mention.
From the east Texas countryside, he had the opportunity to appreciate magnificent creatures that brought happiness into his life, like the deer, rabbits, bees and the most important creatures of all—Baylor, Rowdy, Betty Brown, Ally and Taggert, the extended families’ dogs, all of whom he adored.
His life was highlighted by a number of remarkable, personalized endeavors that few have the opportunity to experience in a lifetime, including memorable moments through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America®, such as having an exhilarating ride in a McLaren 720S performance super-car and the following year a special audience with President Trump. Other memorable instances include co-captaining a major locomotive “on live tracks” and an in-depth group interview with nineties boy band, the Backstreet Boys, broadcasted from Ryan Seacrest Studios at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.
Preceding Cory in death are his paternal great-grandparents, Frank Thomas and Mary Etta Haskins, as well as Robert Richard Bird and Carnie Marie Wood; his maternal great-grandparents, Harold Lee Wright, as well as Clinton “Pete” and Ruby Lee Moseley. Cory is survived by his loving and devoted father and mother, Thomas Curtis and Penny Lynn Haskins of Longview; both his paternal and maternal grandparents, respectively, Thomas Clayton and Patti Lynn Haskins of Longview and James Lee and Karen Ann Moseley of Canton; his uncle and aunt, Michael and Ginger Haskins of Palestine; and his great-grandmother, Linda Ann Wright of Canton. Along with these individuals, Cory leaves behind a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, an increasing number of cousins and a whole host of friends.
Impacting Cory’s life in some form or fashion, his family and friends cherished and followed him through his delicate and arduous journey and now find solace for their broken hearts in knowing that his own broken heart (and mind and body) is suffering no more as the grace and peace that passeth all understanding has allowed the gentle giant to exchange that broken heart for a pair of eternal wings.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon in the sanctuary of the Longview Missionary Baptist Church, at 800 E. Loop 281 (at Hollybrook Drive) in Longview, Texas 75605. Lead Pastor Nathan Rogers of LMBC is officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any in-memoriams be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America® or The Hospice of East Texas. The immediate family wishes to extend their gratitude for the loving and skillful medical care received through the years at the many hospitals, doctor’s offices and hospice organizations that took care of their son.
