Thomas D. Westmoreland Jr.
JASPER — Dr. Thomas Delbert Westmoreland Jr, Ph.D. (age 81) went to be with his Lord and Saviour on May 10, 2022, at his home in Jasper, TX. Dr. Westmoreland was born on June 2, 1940, in Vivian, LA. He grew up in Longview, TX and was Valedictorian of the 1958 graduating class at Judson Grove High School.
The celebration of his life will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Jasper with visitation beginning at 10:00am and the service beginning at 11:00am. His obituary is available on the website of Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
