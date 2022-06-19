Thomas E Lightfoot III
LONGVIEW — Thomas (Tommy) Ewart Lightfoot III, age 59, passed on to his heavenly home on April 23, 2022.
Thomas was born on October 20, 1962, in Houston, TX to parents Thomas E. Lightfoot Jr. & Margarete Jung Lightfoot. He attended Robert E. Lee High School in Houston and then became a proud third generation Aggie at Texas A&M University, where he was also a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. After attending Texas A&M, he worked as an engineer for his father’s firm and then later for his Uncle Bob Lightfoot before he found his own calling and co-founded Oasis Fire Protection in 2000.
Thomas’s greatest gift in life was his daughter, Cayman Lightfoot. He loved watching her grow up, perform on the drill team, and spend time with her by the pool. He was so proud of her academics and the beautiful young woman she is today.
Thomas made friends wherever he went and nothing made him happier than being surrounded by family and friends. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and fitness enthusiast with a love for luxury cars and being near the water. His collection of wild game trophies was always a talking point. He would split his time between Houston and Longview and became quite a fixture on Lake Cherokee, being known for his bright lime green wakeboard boat. Thomas welcomed anyone into his home with open arms and was always the life of the party.
After moving “into town,” he became known for two things: His matte black and lime green Lamborghini and his love for Jesus. He loved to talk about both to anyone who would listen.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Lightfoot Jr. and his best friend Uncle Johnny Lightfoot. He is survived by his daughter Cayman Lightfoot of Longview; mother Margarete Lightfoot of Southlake; sister Barbara & husband Larry Wright of Southlake; nephew Colton Wright of Dallas; niece Catherine “Callie” Wright Curtis of Colleyville; and Aunt Cathy Lightfoot Schempf of Houston. He is also survived by many other extended family members and friends who were very special to him; including Analitza Factor, Judy Ivory, and his Crunch Gym family.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd in Houston on Saturday, June 25th at 11:00am. Graveside services will be held on another date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
