Thomas Fulton Brantley
GLADEWATER — Thomas Fulton (Bub) Brantley, Jr. passed away on September 2, 2021 at home in Gladewater, Texas surrounded by his family and loved ones after a long series of illnesses. He was born in Lake Village, Arkansas on November 29, 1946 to Thomas Fulton Brantley, Sr. and Melba Brantley (nee Thornton).
Bub is survived by his wife Ginny of 54 years, his daughters, Anna Huckabay and Amanda Adams, and his much-loved grandchildren, Brennan and Nathan Huckabay and Olivia and Eden Adams. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Bobby Huckabay and by his siblings, Nancy Brantley Clark, Bette Brantley Drury, Rebecca (Becky) Brantley Cezar, sister in-law Janet Peshoff, and several nieces and nephews .
Bub graduated from Zachary High School, in Zachary, Louisiana and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Forestry from Louisiana State University (LSU) and a Masters Degree in Forestry and Wild Life Management from Northwestern University of Louisiana. He was a lifelong fan of the LSU Tigers. After his graduation from LSU he joined the U.S. Army and served for 3 years. He took basic training at Fork Polk, Engineer officer training in Fort Belvoir.
There will be a celebration of his life for his family and friends on October 16, 2021 at 11am at the Church at West Mountain.
