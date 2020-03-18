Private family services for Thomas H. “Tommy” Moore, Jr., 79 of Rocky Branch were held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Nail-Haggard Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ted White officiating. Burial will be in the Daingerfield Cemetery.
Tommy was born October 25, 1940 in Gilmer to Henry and Thelma Moore. He died on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and served in the Army Reserves.
Tommy was a former employee of T & N Warehouse and graduated from Daingerfield High School in 1959.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Hardwick, nephews Nathan Betty and Devin Betty, father-in-law J. B. Bryan.
Survived by his wife of 42 years Brenda Moore of Rocky Branch; sister Peggy Banks and husband Harold of Daingerfield; mother-in-law Hazel Bryan of Kilgore; special friends Kerry and Kim McCoy of Daingerfield, Jean Jackson Brannon of Daingerfield; partner dog Speckles. Several other nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
