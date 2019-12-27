Thomas H. “Tommy” Brock, Sr.

Mr. Brock enjoyed his time on the lakes of East Texas with a rod an reel in his hand, always offering what they were biting on to any that fished near him. He also enjoyed working in his yard, and time with family.
Mr. Brock never met anyone that was a stranger and if they started that way, they were friends before they parted, and he always had a new joke for them and everyone else.
Mr. Brock was preceded in death by his parents John & Johnnie Brock, Brother Charlie Brock, Mother-In-Law Zelma Blackburn, and his beloved fur baby Stormie.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Brock of Longview, Son Tommy Brock Jr (Terri) of Winona Tx, Daughters Shelia Sims (Bobby) of Longview, Judy Brock of Lufkin, Pamela Russell of Utah, Debbie Adams (Joey) of Longview. Sisters Annette Kenney of Alabama, Loretta Jackson (Terry) of Alabama, Brother John Brock (Phyllis) of Alabama. Grandchildren Matt Brock (Crystal) of Diana, Sean Lawson of Utah, Rachel Borchert (Dustin) of Utah, Lindsey Menchue (Chris) of Longview, Jeremy Adams (Cassie) of Hallsville, and 14 Great Grandchildren, numerous Cousins, Nephews and Nieces.
Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral in Longview on Sunday Dec 29 from 4 pm to 6 pm, Celebration of his life will be graveside at Memory Park on Monday Dec 30th at 1:00 pm. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.