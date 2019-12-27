Thomas H. “Tommy” Brock, Sr.
LONGVIEW — On Dec 23rd Thomas H. (Tommy) Brock Sr, 86, gained his heavenly wings, after a short battle with cancer, he was born in Florida, but grew up in Evergreen Alabama. He had been a resident of Longview since 1959, after serving in the Army during the Korean War. Mr. Brock was employed as a Front End Alignment and Brake specialist the majority of his life, in his later years he had worked for Flour, working in the tool rooms.
Mr. Brock enjoyed his time on the lakes of East Texas with a rod an reel in his hand, always offering what they were biting on to any that fished near him. He also enjoyed working in his yard, and time with family.
Mr. Brock never met anyone that was a stranger and if they started that way, they were friends before they parted, and he always had a new joke for them and everyone else.
Mr. Brock was preceded in death by his parents John & Johnnie Brock, Brother Charlie Brock, Mother-In-Law Zelma Blackburn, and his beloved fur baby Stormie.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Brock of Longview, Son Tommy Brock Jr (Terri) of Winona Tx, Daughters Shelia Sims (Bobby) of Longview, Judy Brock of Lufkin, Pamela Russell of Utah, Debbie Adams (Joey) of Longview. Sisters Annette Kenney of Alabama, Loretta Jackson (Terry) of Alabama, Brother John Brock (Phyllis) of Alabama. Grandchildren Matt Brock (Crystal) of Diana, Sean Lawson of Utah, Rachel Borchert (Dustin) of Utah, Lindsey Menchue (Chris) of Longview, Jeremy Adams (Cassie) of Hallsville, and 14 Great Grandchildren, numerous Cousins, Nephews and Nieces.
Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral in Longview on Sunday Dec 29 from 4 pm to 6 pm, Celebration of his life will be graveside at Memory Park on Monday Dec 30th at 1:00 pm. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.