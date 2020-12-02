Those left to cherish his memory are first wife, Evelyn Pitman of Gladewater; son, Mark and wife Alea Murray of Gladewater, son, John and wife Marja of Navarre, Florida; two stepsons, James Stephens Jr. and Danny Stevens and wife Tanya of Marshall, and step-daughter Lou Anne Morton and husband Charles of White Oak; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Clayton Murray, sister, Mary Storie and second wife, Sally Murray. The family wishes to thank Legend Oaks Healthcare in Gladewater and Hospice Plus for all their generous care. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
Thomas Henry Murray
GLADEWATER — Thomas Henry Murray, 92, of Gladewater, Texas, formerly of Marshall, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 AM, at Mattox Cemetery in Diana. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Thomas was born on December 16, 1927 in Texarkana, Arkansas to John Paul Murray and Mora Bell Hughes Murray. Thomas graduated high school and went straight into working odd jobs before starting work for Texas Eastman in 1956. He retired in 1991 and enjoyed traveling, photography and collecting vintage lamps. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are first wife, Evelyn Pitman of Gladewater; son, Mark and wife Alea Murray of Gladewater, son, John and wife Marja of Navarre, Florida; two stepsons, James Stephens Jr. and Danny Stevens and wife Tanya of Marshall, and step-daughter Lou Anne Morton and husband Charles of White Oak; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Clayton Murray, sister, Mary Storie and second wife, Sally Murray. The family wishes to thank Legend Oaks Healthcare in Gladewater and Hospice Plus for all their generous care. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
