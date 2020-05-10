Thomas John Herman

Tom was born on July 28, 1945, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late Conrad and Helen Herman. The family lived in Morton, Illinois, until Tom was four before moving to San Antonio for a number of years. While in San Antonio, Tommy (as he was then known) and his sister, Bonnie, would sing and dance to entertain hundreds of soldiers from Fort Sam Houston military base in their backyard or at venues on Fort Sam Houston. Tom enjoyed little league and spent summers at church camp in the Hill Country.
The family moved back to Morton in 1957, and Tom was able to spend the rest of his childhood near family and grew especially close to his cousins, Gary and Steve Saunders, who were like brothers to him. He attended Morton Township High School where he qualified for state in track and field and loved playing football. Tom remained close to many of his high school friends throughout his life and loved attending class reunions.
After graduating from high school in 1963, Tom attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1967 with a degree in psychology. He was a proud Iowa fan, and always had a large Hawkeye bumper sticker on his car among the smaller Texas A&M, UT, and Texas Tech stickers (the alma maters of his 3 sons).
After college, Tom enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He attended Officer Candidate School in Quonset Point, RI, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. As a Lieutenant in Navy, Tom participated in advanced underwater training, received the medal for Advanced Marksmanship, and coordinated and led ceremonial affairs, including officer graduations.
Upon completion of his military career, Tom continued his education at the University of Illinois Physical Therapy School in Chicago. Physical therapy and helping people would become his passion for the next 45 years. Over the span of his career, he worked for a number of health facilities and owned his own physical therapy clinic in Longview for many years.
Tom loved woodworking and music. He would often make his own guitars. He was a great storyteller, often scaring his children and his grandchildren with tall-tales of “McGreevy.” He loved sports and spent many years coaching and cheering on his sons’ soccer teams. His family was his main pride. Grandpa Tom was rarely seen without a camera hanging around his neck at family events, hoping to document everything his grandchildren were doing. He was a man of strong faith and loved to send out emails with inspirational quotes and messages to friends and family.
Tom is survived by his 3 sons, Brian Herman (Anne) of Boerne, TX, Scott Herman (Stephanie) of Kerrville, TX, and Nathan Herman (Ariel) of Chicago, Illinois; 1 daughter, Megan Fiore-Everett (James) of Houston, TX; 1 sister, Bonnie Hermann of Dunedin, FL; and 4 grandchildren, Braden, Jacob, Keaton, and Anna Claire Herman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Helen Herman. He also leaves many other friends and family members who will sadly miss him.
In light of current events, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
