Thomas Marion McCraven
GILMER — Graveside service for Thomas Marion McCraven, 76, of Gilmer will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at West Mountain Cemetery in Upshur County with Bro. Tim Coop officiating. Mr. McCraven passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, after a long courageous fight with cancer surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas was born Sept 24, 1944 in Rock Hill, South Carolina to the late James T. McCraven and Dorothy Ruth Temple. He briefly served in the United States Navy and married Debra Zissette on April 10, 1975 and together they raised a family. Thomas was an industrial contractor and in his spare time and retirement he filled his life with his family, fishing, the New York Yankees, and his beloved South Carolina Gamecocks. Thomas will be dearly missed by the friends and family he leaves behind.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debra McCraven; sons; Jerry McCraven and wife Stephani, Steve McCraven and friend Gayle, John McCraven and wife Traci, and Justin McCraven and wife Macey; Daughters, Tammy Tickle, and Jennifer McCraven Conde; sister; Doris Bridges and husband Jimmy; brothers in law; Farrell Zissette and wife Vicki, and Charles Zissette and wife Pat; grandchildren, Tommy McCraven and wife Jordan, Megan McCraven and spouse Vanessa, Jordan McCraven and Wife Cindy, Jeremy McCraven, Zach Conde, Tenley Conde, Logan McCraven, James McCraven, and Wyatt McCraven.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; James and Dorothy McCraven; brothers, James McCraven and Harry McCraven; and sister; Betty Dabney.`
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 PM Monday, February 8, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
