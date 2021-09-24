Thomas Noel “Tommy” Yarberry
CARTHAGE — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Tommy Yarberry. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors Sunday September 26, 2021 from 6-8 pm in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Noel Yarberry was born August 17, 1934 in Malta, Texas. He passed this life September 22, 2021 in Carthage, Texas. He was one of three children born to Toby Thomas Yarberry and Jettie Williams Yarberry. He was raised and schooled in Tenaha, Texas, graduating from Tenaha High School. Tommy met and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Virgie Faye Smith, in 1952.
Mr. Yarberry worked in both the lumber industry and on the offshore pipelining industry. He was very passionate about horses, in particular racing horses, getting his first horse when he was five. He enjoyed sports, playing basketball and football in his high school years. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Yarberry Crawford, and his loving wife.
Mr Yarberry is survived by his children Richard Yarberry and wife, Teresa of Carthage, David Yarberry and wife, Jennifer of Tyler, and Rebecca Yarberry Taylor and husband, Ray of Carthage; grandchildren Kimberly Taylor Waites and husband Shane, Melissa Taylor Sanders and husband Chris, Lauryn Yarberry Jenkins and husband Mason, and Thomas Grant Yarberry, step-grandsons Jeffry Burch and Alex Burch; great-grandchildren Trevor Waites, Coraline Sanders, and Thomas Grayson Yarberry, and sister, Sue Yarberry Dempsey; and many nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank Mr. Elvin Thompson, for his friendship to Tommy .
