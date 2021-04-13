Thomas (Tommy) Milton Hooten
LONGVIEW —
Thomas (Tommy) Milton Hooten passed away Thursday April 8th, 2021 at the age of 76. He passed away of natural causes due to his body being worn out from fighting numerous surgeries, recoveries, and infections. He died in his bed surrounded by those who loved him after having severely declined in health for about a week.
Tommy was many things in his life: dad, drummer, brother, husband, oil filed worker, chef, outdoorsman, restauranteur, semi-professional drag racer, innovator to the sport of archery in East Texas, handy man, and a local football star in his youth.
Tommy loved life and at times could be much larger than life itself. He loved people, holidays, sports of all kinds, and music. Especially music. He was a talented drummer and his love of percussion instruments and music was a constant throughout a life that took many twist and turns. He was intelligent, strong in Christian faith, and had an incredibly gifted talent of being able to fix or fabricate just about any idea or broken item brought to him. He was a skilled electrician, mechanic, plumber, carpenter, and in reality a jack of all trades. Tommy had a gifted mind for creation and is credited with several innovations to the sport of archery and bowhunting. He was also an excellent cook and took great pride in the pleasure he brought to people through food.
In his youth, Tommy was considered a local hero in the the town of Overton for his abilities as a quarterback and kicker for the Overton Mustang football team. He accepted a scholarship to UTEP after high school and went on to try out for the Dallas Cowboys following his time at college.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents TJ (Dood) and Lorene Hooten and his sister Katherine Reina. He is survived in death by his beloved sister Donna and her husband Ed Sanders and their family, his four boys Tommy Jack, William, Shane, and Jason Hooten and their families, and the families of his deceased sister Katherines family.
A date and time for a graveside memorial for family will take place upon the return of his cremations.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rare East Texas cougar sighting confirmed in photo
- New York investors buy Longview Neiman Marcus distribution facility
- 'I dropped dead': Gregg County JP talks about recovery from massive heart attack
- End of mask mandate, spring break didn't bring spike in Longview-area COVID-19 cases
- Longview council awards $5.4M contract for Broughton upgrades, clears way for new Starbucks
- New home furnishings pop-up store in Longview to benefit Habitat for Humanity
- Pine Tree ISD mom upset virtual learners cannot attend prom
- East Texans enjoy barbecue, bands and more at new Gilmer event
- Longview police: Woman was racing on Loop 281 with unrestrained 3-year-old child in backseat
- Stallard: Give me another chance at a life notice
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.