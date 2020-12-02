Thomas (Tommy) Neal Baldwin

Tommy was born on March 4, 1942 in Mineola, Texas to his parents Ralph and Eula Mae Baldwin. A few years later they moved to Longview where Tommy attended and graduated from Longview High School in 1960. During this time he met Barbara Jean Bullock and they were soon married. They lived in Longview, Texas and continued to grow their family, having three children. Barbara Jean passed away at the early age of 37, Tommy remarried Barbara Helen Baldwin and they continued to live in Longview as an extended family, including Tommy’s three children and two step sons.
Tommy always had a passion for serving those around him. This passion led him to become a fire fighter for the Longview Fire Department where he worked a total of 33 years. Tommy was also highly involved in the Masons, achieving the role of a Master Mason. He was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church for over 60 years, where he taught the Couples Young Married Adult Sunday school class and was an active member of the Adult choir. Tommy came to know and follow our Lord in the late 60’s, accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Tommy was preceded in death by both wives, his parents and one sister, Bea Patton, and two brothers, Billy (Chigger) and Buddy Baldwin. Those left to cherish their memories of Papa include: Suzy and her husband David Gillespie of Longview, their children Robin (husband Chris Scott), Stephanie (husband James Averett), Traci (husband Casey Elliott), Jeremy (wife Jodi Gillespie), Shari and her wife Cathy Aiello Baldwin of Gilmer, Michael Baldwin and his husband Norbert Szucs of Charlotte, NC. Step sons, Larry and his wife Debra Marshall of Longview, their children Autumn (husband Aaron Kitchen), Brittany (husband Chris Racine), and Chase. Mark Marshall and son Corey of Longview, and 17 great grandchildren. Tommy will also be remembered by his very special, lifelong friend Shirley Bowers and her family, as well as the numerous extended family, friends, and firefighters with the Longview Fire Department.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Koya and his staff at the Longview Cancer Center and to Sandra, Krystal and the entire team at Lifecare Home Health and Hospice for their support and care during this time.
