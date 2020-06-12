Thomas William Stence

Tom was a born-again Christian and a member of the Cowboy Church of Tatum, TX. Tom worked for Satterwhite Construction Company virtually his entire adult life. He was an excellent carpenter and there was nothing he could not build or fix. He built quality log homes all over the United States leading his crew of sons and workers. Tom was not a fan of being in the spotlight but there is nothing he would not do to help friends, family, and even strangers. He definitely had a heart of gold.
Tom is preceded in death by his father: Robert Stence, Sr., grandparents: Roy and Lela Rambo, step-father: Gary Wildrix, daughter: Tracie Stence, and sister: Cindy Stence Still. Left to cherish his memory is his mother: Patsy Wildrix, sons: Josh (Sheri Perkins) Stence, Jake Stence, Markus (Hailey) Stence, Shawn (Jessica) Mabry, grandson: Kolby Perkins, brothers: Larry (Lisa) Stence, Robert (Jan) Stence, and Ed (Peggy) Stence and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at Rader Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis the capacity is limited to 100 people and we ask that everyone wear a face mask to protect the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
