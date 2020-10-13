Thurman Ross “Tate” Mayfield Sr.
LONGVIEW,TX — A Graveside service will be held Wednesday October 14 at 11:am from Grace Hills Cemetery of Longview.
Thurman better known as Tate was born to Faranasa Mayfield and Katherine Anthony Mayfield in the month of September.
His education was from Longview Public Schools and graduated in the Mary C.Womack Class of 1961.
Thurman was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rosie Lee Mayfield.The love he had will forever be in the hearts of his daughters; Leakita Mayfield and Felecia Webb. Son; Thurman Mayfield Jr. all of Longview,TX.
He shall Rest Until The Redeemer Returns at the Grace Hill Cemetery of Longview.
A Open visitation will be held today at Bigham Mortuary from 2:pm until 6:pm
Words of love can be left at www.bighammortuary.com.
DO TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCE BY EVERYONE
