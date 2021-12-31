Tiffani Tant
GLADEWATER — Funeral Services for Tiffani Tant, 18, of Gladewater, will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Brother Baily Harris officiating. Interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Tiffani was born November 14, 2003 in Quitman, Texas to Scott Barrett and Deana Lynn Compton Tant and passed to her Heavenly home December 27, 2021.
Tiffani was a 12th grade student at White Oak High School. She served as the vice-president of White Oak FFA. Tiffani was a member of the White Oak Roughneck Band where she played the flute and recently marched in the UIL state military marching contest, placing 1st and winning state.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Scott and Lynn Tant; brother, Matthew Tant; grandparents, Chuck and Mary Ann Tant, Jimmie Compton and Parris Sheila, Deana and Cliff Graham; favorite uncle and aunt, Ryan and Amber Tant; great-grandparents, Paula Smith, Ollie Pack, Debra Tant, Mike and Joy Bowden, and Velma Hancock; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers are SeaAirra McTyre, Tucker Braley, Barrett Williams, Levi Wright, Corbyn Fryant, and Alex Tevebaugh.
Memorial donations may be made to Tiffani Tant Funeral and Scholarship Fund, Texas Bank & Trust.
Please visit Tiffani’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.