Tiffany Lynn Thompson, 19, of Marshall, Texas was born October 2nd, 2000 to her parents, John Thompson and Michelle Utley Thompson in Longview, Texas. Tiffany was transported by angels to the Heavenly Father on October 26th, 2019. Tiffany was a member of Life Point Church in Longview, Texas. Her hobbies included hanging out with friends, listening to music, and fishing with her family. Tiffany loved her cats, Stormy and Leo, and her dog, Marli. Above all, Tiffany loved her family and friends.
Tiffany is survived by her parents, John Thompson and Michelle Thompson and her sister, Taylor Ann Thompson; maternal grandparents, Dr. Bob Utley and Peggy Utley; paternal grandparents, Bill Thompson and Nancy Thompson; uncles, Jason Utley and wife, Shannen, and children, Avery and Noah; Jeremy Utley and wife, Daniell, and children, Tucker and Drake; aunt, Pam Thompson, and children, Anthony Turner, Chris Turner, and Kayla Smith; uncle, Billy Thompson and wife, Kathy, and children, Billy Thompson, Clint Thompson, and Brody Thompson. Also left to cherish her memories are numerous other relatives, as well as a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations be made to Lymedisease.org or the Tiffany Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund - for more information email John Thompson at lefty.thompson@gmail.com
