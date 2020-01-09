Tillie Ruth Smallwood

Tillie was preceded in death by her parents, James T. Oliver and Clara M. Adams Oliver; her two husbands, Henry J. Iloff and Billy R. Smallwood; a daughter, Denise Ilof Shue; a great-grandson, Thomas John (TJ) Pepper; her brother, James Oliver; and two sisters, Evelyn Oliver Kennard and Betty Oliver Bastain.
Tillie was an active member of Centre Presbyterian Church in Elderville, TX. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan and liked playing bridge and fishing; She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Her specialty was desert, Buttermilk and Pecan Pies.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia R. Pepper and her husband, TA Pepper of Tatum, TX; four grandsons, eleven great-grandchildren, and eighteen great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service to be held at Centre Presbyterian Church in Elderville, TX on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
