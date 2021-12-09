Tim worked most of his life as a Fabricator. He was a Christian and a member of Lifepoint Church and was always willing to help anyone fix or build anything. Tim was also a member of the James F. Taylor Lodge No. 169 A.F. and A.M.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Shawn Scott, step-son Travis Sheridan, niece Maretta Reynolds and great-niece Shawna Scott. Tim is survived by his wife Pam Bailey Scott, step-sons Chris and Clay Sheridan, brothers David (Naomi) Scott and Mark (Sydney) Scott and his sister Judy (John) Russell. He is also survived by numerous precious family members and wonderful friends.
A memorial will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Gilmer.
