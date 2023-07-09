Timothy Blake Begley
LONGVIEW — Timothy Blake Begley, 63, of Longview, Texas died June 30, 2023 after a long illness. Mr. Begley was born May 31, 1960 in Sacramento, California.
His family moved from California to Longview in 1974 and he graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1978. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University where earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 1983.
Tim worked in accounting and technology during his career. He had the opportunity to live and work in Dallas, Texas; Alameda, California; and New Orleans, Louisiana. Tim ended his career in 2006 due to his life long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Tim is survived by his mother, Lena Begley, his sister, Kathy Stark and her husband, Jim Stark, and his nieces Grace Kendrick, Hannah Stark, and Charlotte Stark. He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Begley, Sr., and his brother, Glenn Begley, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.org

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.