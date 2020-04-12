Timothy Jon “Tim” Woodson
LONGVIEW, TX — Timothy Jon “Tim” Woodson, 45, of Longview passed away April 8, 2020 at his residence in Longview. He was born January 9, 1975 in Longview to Danny and Barbara Cook Woodson. Tim grew up in Mt. Pleasant and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1993 and then Texas Aerotech Aviation School with a degree in Airplane Mechanics. Throughout his life, Tim was good with his hands working various jobs as a mechanic, from working on cars, diesels and airplanes. Tim loved watching sports, movies and documentaries. He enjoyed cooking and smoking ribs and playing with his kids. He was a very loving father.
Tim is survived by his son, Brayden Woodson; daughter, Jaycee Woodson; mother, Barbara Woodson; grandparents, Bill and Mil Woodson; nephew, Christopher Woodson, II; his dog, Cujo; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, J.W. & Evelyn Cook and Wanda Bradford; and his brother, Chris Woodson.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim’s honor may be made to your favorite no kill animal shelter, Titus County Cares, or Gilmer First Baptist Church General Fund
Online condolences may be left for the family at Sullivan-funeralhome.com.
