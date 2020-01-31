spotlight
Timothy Scott Kirk
ORE CITY — Funeral services for Timothy (Tim) Scott Kirk, 62, of Ore City will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at New Resurrection Full Gospel Church at 314 W. Methvin St., Longview. Tim passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 in Longview, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Kirk. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Kirk, and stepchildren Jerry and Kim. He is also survived by his mother, Ruth Kirk; brother, Joey Kirk and wife, Charlotte; sister, Anna Kirk; and brother, Dave Kirk and wife, Meagan; as well as nieces & nephews.
Tim was born on January 4, 1958 in Kalamazoo, MI. The family moved to Texas in 1960. His fun and friendly personality will be remembered by all. Tim was loved by family and many friends. He was gifted with talents in music and drawing. He loved to paint and draw. There is a cherished painting hanging on his mother’s wall. He loved playing his guitar and singing with family, friends, and at church. His favorite sports were hunting and fishing. He was a member of New Resurrection Church.
