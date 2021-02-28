Tina Andrews Keeling

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.