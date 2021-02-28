Tina Andrews Keeling
Tina Andrews Keeling
LONGVIEW — Tina Andrews Keeling went home to be with the Lord at her residence, Wednesday February 17,2021. At her bedside and held hand-by-hand was her loving husband of 29 years, Jeff Keeling. She asked us not to grieve too long, but to rejoice that she was with Jesus and out of pain.
Tina is predeceased by her father, Alton “Andy” Andrews, grandparents, Leonard & Marie Moore and William & Viola Andrews. She is survived by her mother, Ann Andrews, sibling Lisa & Jay Youngblood, two nieces, Spencer & Nathan Muller and great-niece Scarlett Muller, niece, Skylar Youngblood. She was a loving mother to three children, Brandon & Becca Saylor, Rachel & James Perkins and Danon & Logan Saylor. Tina was a doting “Granny” of nine grandchildren, Azriel Pilcher, Ava Pilcher, Ally Pilcher, Anna Ruth Saylor, Ainsley Saylor, Andy Perkins, Kenzie Perkins, Jude Saylor and Eleanor Saylor.
Graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetary 2301 N. Sylvania Ave. Ft. Worth, TX 76111 on Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or ALS Foundation for Life www.alsfoundation.org.

