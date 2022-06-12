Tina Moody Bryan
LONGVIEW — Tina Ann Moody Bryan died at home on June 5th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after bravely fighting cancer for 3 years. Tina was born on June 12th, 1963, to George William Moody and Carolyn Sue Hicks in Longview, Texas.
Banking was in her blood, so it was only natural that Tina worked in banking for many years in the Longview area at White Oak State Bank as well as in banking in Nashville as she pursued a career in music. However, East Texas was home, and in 2001 Tina returned to Longview where she began working at the family business, The Butcher Shop. It was during this time that Tina joined the southern gospel group, Tender Mercies with Nancy and David Crim. While singing with Tender Mercies, she conveniently left her bible at a church in Lindale. The pastor’s son was none other than Gregg County Deputy, Tim Bryan, who was tasked with returning the bible to Tina since he worked in Longview. As they say, the rest is history, Tina married Tim on April 13, 2002, and they made their home in Longview.
As the daughter of George Moody, hardheadedness, determination, and passion were inherited qualities which benefitted her throughout her entire life. It was these qualities which ultimately lead the charge in her fight against cancer. She was determined to keep living and too hardheaded to stop. All the while maintaining her passion for the Lord and other people. This is evidenced by her trip to Austin to testify before the Texas Senate and recent trips to Rough Creek Lodge at the end of April and to the Winstar Casino right before Memorial Day. An ardent supporter of the Dallas Cowboys, Tina screamed at the television when they won and threw things at it in true Moody form when they lost. A passionate conservative, Tina was a supporter of all things Republican and Trump, never missing an opportunity to gather in support of her causes. Tina had a soft spot for animals, and the Bryan home was home to many cats and dogs that they inherited and adopted over the course of their 20+ year marriage. Two years ago, a “new sister” was discovered by DNA technology; and as you would expect, Tina lovingly welcomed her “new sister” Tammy Ewert, her husband Jason, their children, Colby, Cassidy, and Caleb into her family.
Tina was preceded in death by her father, George Moody and is survived by her husband of 20 years, Tim Bryan; mother, Carolyn Sue Hicks; aunt, Linda Lewis; sister, Gina Burton and husband, Adam along with their sons, Garrett and Jacob; sister, Tammy Ewert and her husband, Jason along their children Colby, Cassidy, and Caleb.
A birthday celebration and time of visitation will be held on Tina’s birthday, Sunday, June 12th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Cammack Family’s Welch Funeral Home. A Life Celebration for Tina Moody Bryan will be held on Monday, June 13th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at The Reserve Event Center located at 7725 US Hwy 259, Longview, TX and will be streamed live at www.cammackfamily.com/watch-live.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request with gratitude that donations be made in Tina’s memory to Longview PAWS or the American Cancer Society.
Services for Tina Moody Bryan are being handled exclusively by R. Blake Cammack and the Cammack Family’s Welch Funeral Home.
