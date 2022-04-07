Todd Brown
LONGVIEW — Todd M. Brown, 53 years old, of Longview, TX, passed away on March 30, 2022.
A Life Celebration® memorial service for Todd will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home at 2:00 pm . The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the start of the service.
Todd was born in Tyler, TX, on October 11, 1968, and raised in Longview, TX, where he attended Longview Public Schools.
Todd was a business owner of A Greener Vision Landscape Company for 16 years. Landscaping was one of Todd’s passions along with wood working, dirt bikes, and raising and caring for his pit bulls. Though Todd was a man of many talents, he was an especially compassionate and caring person. Someone who was willing to help anyone in need, whether that be a job, clothes, a meal, or a place to stay. Todd will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, especially his “Momma “, “Sis”, and “Bae-Bae” (Carey).
Todd is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patsy and Mike Trice; sister, Kimberly Brown and spouse Stacey Worsham; Uncle George Hager and spouse Cecilia; longtime partner, Carey Day and her daughters, Sydney and Preslie; his best friend he considered a brother, Mike Vanderpool as well as other various family members and friends.
Todd is preceded in death by his father, Thurman M. Brown; paternal grandparents, Troy M. Brown and Marie Oldham; and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Iwana Hager.
Todd’s family would like to offer our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family of Kevin Gonzales.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be given to your local animal shelter or the American Diabetes Association.
