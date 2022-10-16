Tom Call
KILGORE — Tom Call, 82, of Kilgore, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Rev. Keith Rothra officiating. Interment will follow in the Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. The family will receive friends a t the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5.
Tom was born on March 25, 1940, in Watertown, NY., to Tom and Madeline Call. He was a member of the Watertown, NY High School Class of 1959. He was a member of the Naval ROTC program, upon graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and faithfully served for the next 20 years until his retirement, while holding the rank of S Sergeant. During his time of active duty, Tom defended his country in Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea. He completed his service by serving in the Air Force training center in San Antonio.
Following Tom’s retirement from the Air Force he went to work for General Motors and worked for them until his final retirement. Tom became very active in the Vietnam Veterans of America. He served as the President and then as a Representative for the organization. Tom was always fundraising for the organization. He gave back by helping other veterans. Tom was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and supported them win, lose or draw.
Tom was reunited with his parents and his first wife Helen Call.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 8 years, TJ Call of Kilgore; son, Daniel Call, Sr. and his wife J’mi of San Antonio; bonus children, Kari Cook of Co., Matthew Jolly of Ms., Daniel Jolly and his wife Ally of Weatherford; grandchildren, Lindsey, Tiffany and D.J. Call; bonus grand-children; Stormie Cantrell, Ethan Oliver, Austin Jolly, Brayden Jolly; bonus great-grandchildren, Shane and Laredo Cantrell; brother, Gary Frank and his wife Gayle of Clayton, NY. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Tom’s name to the Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org , or to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org .
