Born June 13, 1957, he was the oldest of four children born to Kenneth and Janet Chinn. Tom was a graduate of Kilgore High School who went on to pursue his college degree at East Texas State University in Commerce on a golf scholarship. After graduation, he went to work in the oil field and eventually started his own oil and gas company. Tom married the love of his life, Jill Lukash Chinn, on February 14, 1988. Tom started Chinn Exploration Company in 1993. The Lord blessed Tom with many gifts, talents and ‘Divine Appointments’ which he used to grow Chinn Exploration into one of the top 100 natural gas producers in Texas at its peak. He enjoyed much success and helped many others succeed along the way. Tom had many passions and interests. He enjoyed being outdoors, all types of outdoor sports, especially golfing, skiing, bird hunting and fishing, working on landscaping projects and spending time on his properties at home, in the mountains, and on the coast. He and Jill loved and served the Lord together, travelled extensively, played golf, ballroom danced, attended and supported concerts and spent much time with family, loved ones, friends and their many dogs.
Tom will best be remembered for his love for the Lord as he enjoyed sharing his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a very generous and compassionate Christian who quietly helped many, often behind the scenes. His significant donations to churches, missions and organizations helped to build the Kingdom and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. Tom will be remembered for his great devotion to Jill and their very special marriage. He will also be remembered for his contagious smile and his way of making every person feel special. Tom was an outstanding golfer, made 15 ‘hole-in-ones’ and won many tournaments over his life. Tom greatly enjoyed collecting cars and jets. His work with the Longview Police Department in providing bullet proof vests and body cameras earned him the first annual Go-Givers Award in 2018. Another passion close to his heart was autism, to which he devoted much time and financial aid.
Tom will be missed by the love of his life on earth, wife Jill, son Blake Chinn of Dallas, brother Ken Chinn and wife Rhonda of Longview, sister Patty Washburn of Lindale, brother Bo Chinn and wife Ann of Longview, father-in-law and mother-in-law Al and Pauline Lukash of Longview, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Brad and Lesley Brooks of Longview and Jeffrey and Anna Karin Lukash of Dallas, as well as several cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Pinecrest Country Club. The family will receive guests from 4-6 p.m. The Memorial Celebration will begin at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Longview Police Department, c/o Karen Grisham, PO Box 1952, Longview TX 75606.
