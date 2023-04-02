Tom D. Brown
Tom D. Brown
KILGORE — Tom D. Brown of Kilgore, TX passed away on March 15, 2023. He was 75.
Tom was born on January 29, 1948, in Longview, TX. He married his sweetheart, Karen Brown, when he was 35. They enjoyed many happy memories for 40 years. His hobby included being a ham radio operator. He loved spending time with his family of two daughters, Tracy Wilkerson, Jennifer Riggan, and three step-daughters Becky, Beth, and Bridget. He truly loved his 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Leon Brown; sisters, Carol Harmon and Jerri Claxton; son, Jeremy Brown; and granddaughters, Haley Wilkerson and Hannah Green.

