LONGVIEW — On December 24, 2019, Tom Hayes was called home to be with the Lord.
Born to James and Teresa Hayes, July, 24, 1941 in Kermit, Texas. Tom spent his school years growing up in Electra, Texas. He went to Texas Tech on a football scholarship and began his family in Lubbock.
He worked most of his life in the hydraulic field with Oil & Gas companies. He loved his work, as he also loved his country, state and city. He spent nine years on the Longview City Council and served a brief stint as Mayor. He loved his family and friends and kept in touch with high school and college friends all his life. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Preceded in death by his mother and father, his son Kirk Hayes, daughter Melissa Hayes and granddaughter Macy Miller.
Left to cherish his memory, wife Diana Hayes, son Greg Hayes and wife Faith from Jacksonville, Florida and Mary Hayes from Jacksonvill, Florida. Grandchildren Roman Miller, Taylor Hayes, Alexa Hayes and Brooke Hayes. Great-grand Aubri Miller, step-daughter and husband Brandi and Sam Edwards and their children Hannah and Sammy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday February 7th at St. Matthew Catholic Church as 11:00am.
The family would like to thank the staff at Buckner Westminster Place especially the caregivers in the Hawthorne House for the loving care they gave him.
