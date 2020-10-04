Tom Richard Dome

Born April 12, 1926 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he was the third son and youngest child of Charles and Margaret Byrd Dome. His brothers were Charles, Robert and sister Margaret. He graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago and attended Wilson Jr. College in Chicago, Oklahoma City University and Kilgore College studying Business and Industrial Psychology.
Until physical disability no longer allowed it, Tom was a swimmer, tennis buff, golfer and competitive chess player. Tom’s primary career was in oil well testing and he served as a service representative with B.S. & B. Tank Co. and Dunham Tank Co. before working for the Engineering Department of Delta Tank Co. in Louisiana. He served six years as a branch manager of Sauder Tank Co. in Kansas before joining Baker Hughes Tool Co. He worked until retirement as a tester in the North Sea out of England and Norway and in Dubai and South America. As an excellent photographer, he was an artist taking shots of the lives of common people in the Middle East when he had free time from his job with Baker Hughes.
With his first wife, Amye, they shared child rearing with daughters Jenny, now residing in Anchorage, Alaska, and Margaret Ann, a resident of Oklahoma City. The purchase of Berry’s Picture Frame Shop brought Tom and Amye to Longview in 1983. After Amye died, Tom married Marjorie Olson Kimbrough who was also widowed. They traveled together and participated in church, civic and family activities and enjoyed a myriad of friends during the fourteen years of their marriage.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, his siblings and their spouses, and two nephews, Geoffrey and Stephen Kinser.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Kimbrough Dome, his daughters, Jenny Trammell (Gregg Volmer) and Margaret Ann Dome, former son-in-law, Clark Trammell, Grandchildren Nicole Trammell, Gene (Bethany) Stanley, Tommy (Amanda) Stanley, Amye Elizabeth (John) Carter, great-grandchildren - Michael Shane, Rachel Victoria Trammell, Maddox and Miles Stanley, Kyler, Drew and Sydney Stanley, Kennadie Paige (Montgomery) Moore, Kayden and Korbin Trujillo and Kaylee Stanley, and two great-great grandsons, Thomas and Mickey Moore. He also leaves several nephews and nieces David (Pam) Kinser, Mary Kinser, Kathleen Dome and Karina Rollins.
Further survivors include Marjorie’s children, Kenneth (Gindy) Kimbrough and Laurie (Robert) Bruce and daughter-in-law Susan Kimbrough and all their numerous children and grandchildren.
Special appreciation is expressed to Compass Hospice and Summer Meadows for the excellent care and attention he was given in his last months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
