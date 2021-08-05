Tommie Jean Arnn
LONGVIEW The life of Tommie Jean Arnn, 84, of Longview will be celebrated at Rader Funeral Home of Longview during visitation from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Friday August 6th, 2021. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm on Saturday August 7th, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Tommie was born in Marshall, Texas on February 11, 1937. She married her high school sweetheart November 25, 1953 in Ely, Nevada. They had two sons, Edwin Chester (Chet) and Thomas Eugene (Gene). Tommie & Dewey moved to East Texas where she graduated from beauty school and co-owned The Merry Go Round Beauty Salon with her mother, brother and 2 sisters. The beauty salon later became known as The Talk of The Town where Tommie worked as a hairdresser until she retired in 2009.
Tommie left this earth, Monday August 2nd around 10:00 am. She was instantly united with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, followed by a glorious reunion with her loving husband, other family members and friends. She will be missed but knowing that she is with Jesus, Dewey and others, has eased the pain of losing her.
If you knew Tommie, she always had a smile for you, she was happy in nature, she always had a kind word and the joy and love she shared with whoever she came in contact with made everyone feel special.... that was the Tommie people knew and loved.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dewey, parents Tom & Faye Ford of Marshall, TX and Hazel and husband Cecil Wyatt, Sr of Longview, sister Kathy Wyatt, and brother Cecil Wyatt, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memories are sons Chester (Chet) Arnn, wife Ann & Eugene (Gene) Arnn; sister and brother-in-law Hazel and Frank Fell; stepbrother Jerry Ford and wife Linda; stepsister Jeanette Ford; stepbrothers Pat and Mike Ford; niece Vesta Hughey-Blumanauer; grandchildren Dustin Arnn and wife Leann, Chesley Kelly and husband Terrence, Bryan Wheeler and wife Ashley; great grandchildren Phillip, Hudson, Kelly, Rooney, Waverly, Brooklyn, Jefferson and Dax. Many loving nieces, nephews, friends and she always included the ex's Debbie Carter daughter-in-law, Krystal Barber & Destiny Arnn, granddaughter-in-laws. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Gladewater or Calvary Baptist Longview or the Humane Society of Northeast Texas.
