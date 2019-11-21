spotlight
Tommie Lou Baxter
LONGVIEW — Tommie Lou Baxter, 97, was born December 5, 1921 in Redwater Texas to parents Marshal and Minnie McIntosh she died on November 19, 2019. After finishing school, she traveled to Dallas to live with her Aunt and attend Business School. The married Edgar Fallis, who was killed in a car accident early in their marriage. She later married Madison O’Neil Baxter, and he adopted her daughter. She worked in the bookkeeping field for several years as well as the posting department at the bank. She was blessed with 3 children, Phyllis Davis, Starla Bass, and Joe Neal Baxter. After the death of her husband, she moved from Paris, TX to Longview to live with her daughter, Phyllis and son-in-law, Tommy. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, son and daughter. She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Davis; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Mulberry Springs Baptist Church and was very faithful until her illness kept her from going. Traditions Hospice became her caretakers for her to be able to live at home. They became family to her as her Alzheimer’s worsened.
