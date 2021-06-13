Tommie Rowe Harper
MARSHALL — Tommie Rowe Harper, age 72, of Marshall, Texas died peacefully on June 10, 2021 at Buckner Westminster Place. A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Visitation will be at 3pm (prior to service at the church).
A Christian wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Tommie wore a number of different hats to a number of different people. Her love of teaching and students will live on for generations to come. A longtime resident of Marshall, Texas she was preceded in death by her father Bonnie C. Rowe, her mother Alice Faye Jones and her sister Mary Rowe Robinson.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Clarence Sid Harper, her son Clint Harper (Dana), her daughter Heather Harper Dedrick (Doug), her grandchild Hope Harper, her sister Betty Wright, her nephews Jason Wright and Joey Robinson, and her nieces Christi Wright Holmberg (Mike) and Karyn Wright Luchi (George).
Pallbearers are Wayne Wright, Brady Wright, Joe Panuco, Jerry Jones, Roger Jones, and Brandon Cochran.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Cypress Valley Bible Church. The family would like to thank the loving staff of Buckner Westminster for their care and support of Tommie during her brief illness.
Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home.
